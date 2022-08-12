27 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Aug. 5:

1. Parker Pridgen was named CEO of AdventHealth Apopka (Fla.).

2. Cheryl Wild, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Loxahatchee-based HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

3. Marc Harrison, MD, is leaving his role as president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare this fall.

4. Jessica Winkler, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital.

5. Jennifer Young was named CEO of Haleyville, Ala.-based Lakeland Community Hospital.

6. Joyce Sackey, MD, was named chief diversity and inclusion officer of Stanford (Calif.) Medicine.

7. Michelle Trupp was named COO of West Reading, Pa.-based Reading Hospital.

8. Paul Scimeca was named president and CEO of Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital.

9. Laurie Sicaeros was named chief strategy officer and leadership academy dean for Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare.

10. Keith Hammerschmidt was named vice president of strategy for Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health.

11. Kristin Donahue, RN, was named president of Beaumont hospitals in Taylor, Trenton and Wayne, Mich.

12. Sherron Rogers was named CFO of St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

13. Steven Durocher, MD, was named chief medical officer of Monroe, Ga.-based Piedmont Walton Hospital.

14. Jay Krishnaswamy was selected as the new CEO of Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Calif.

15. Bob Anderson was appointed CEO of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare's central region, effective Sept. 1.

16. Rosland Fisher McLeod was named senior vice president of legal and public affairs and chief legal officer of Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

17. Christine Frost, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center.

18. Travis Capers was selected as president of Vanderbilt Regional Community Hospitals. He'll oversee community-based hospitals within Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health.

19. Pankaj Jandwani, MD, was named system vice president of medical affairs at Midland, Mich.-based MyMichigan Health.

20. Maegen Garner, BSN, RN, who serves as chief clinical operations officer at Seminole (Texas) Hospital District, was named interim CEO.

21. Scott Lichtenberger, MD, was appointed senior vice president and chief transformation officer of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health.

22. Shauna Gulley, MD, was named group president of Centura Health's physician enterprise.

23. Scott Sasser, MD, was named chief physician executive and president of Cleveland-based University Hospitals.

24. Melissa McHugh Short, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health.

25. Meenesh Bhimani, MD, was named COO of Mountainview, Calif.-based El Camino Health.

26. Howard Brown was named CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health South Central Region.



27. Chad Markham was named president and CEO of Shelbyville, Ill.-based HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital.