Parker Pridgen was named CEO of AdventHealth Apopka (Fla.), part of the Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth system, according to an Aug. 12 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Pridgen is CFO and COO of AdventHealth Central Texas and Lampasas, Texas-based AdventHealth Rollins Brook.

He will begin his new role Sept. 25, according to the release.