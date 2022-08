Cleveland-based University Hospitals appointed Scott Sasser, MD, chief physician executive and president, effective Aug. 1.

Dr. Sasser previously worked at Prisma Health in South Carolina, where he was the CEO of Prisma Health Medical Group, according to an Aug. 5 press release.

At University Hospitals, he will be a part of the enterprise leadership team and lead initiatives to include practice management, physician recruitment and leadership development, among others.