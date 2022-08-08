Orlando Health names Howard Brown CFO of South Central Region

Howard Brown has been named Orlando (Fla.) Health South Central Region's new CFO.

Prior to Orlando Health, Mr. Brown served as CFO for Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Medical Center and for Miami-based North Shore Medical Center.

"Howard is an established healthcare leader with a strong financial acumen," Philip Koovakada, senior vice president of Orlando Health South Central Region and president of Orlando Health-Health Central Hospital said in an Aug. 8 press release shared with Becker's. "His experience and ability to build strong relationships will help the team continue driving toward excellence."

Mr. Brown also previously acted as financial controller for West Palm Beach, Fla.-based St. Mary's Medical Center. Before entering into healthcare, he was a senior auditor for two public accountant firms.

Mr. Brown will begin his position Aug. 29.