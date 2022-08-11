Grand View Health names Keith Hammerschmidt vice president of strategy

Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health has named Keith Hammerschmidt, the hospital's former executive director, its new vice president of strategy.

"From building stronger relationships with physicians to leading several high-profile growth projects and keeping our community safer during the COVID-19 pandemic, Keith has been a driving force in strengthening the quality of care at Grand View Health," Doug Hughes, BSN, RN, president and CEO of Grand View Health, said in a press release shared with Becker's on Aug. 11.

Mr. Hammerschmidt began with the hospital in 1998 as a physical therapist and also served as its senior director of physical medicine and rehabilitation. He played a large role in the expansion of the hospital's strategic alliance with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine and led its COVID-19 vaccination efforts that resulted in 20,000 vaccines administered.