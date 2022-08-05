MyMichigan Health's Dr. Pankaj Jandwani appointed system VP of medical affairs

Pankaj Jandwani, MD, has been named system vice president of medical affairs at Midland, Mich.-based MyMichigan Health, Becker's learned Aug. 4.

Dr. Jandwani will lead the health system’s medical staff affairs and services, and oversee undergraduate, graduate and continuing medical education. He assumed the role June 26.

He previously served as regional vice president of medical affairs and chief innovation officer since 2018. He has been an internal medicine physician with the Michigan Medicine-affiliated health system for more than two decades.