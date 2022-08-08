OSF HealthCare names central region CEO

Bob Anderson was appointed CEO of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare's central region, effective Sept. 1.

Mr. Anderson joined OSF HealthCare in 1981 as a medical technologist and later served as senior vice president and COO of OSF Saint Francis, according to an Aug. 5 news release. He was named president of OSF Saint Francis in 2017.

As central region CEO, Mr. Anderson will serve as the operational leader for a region that includes OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois in the Peoria area and OSF Aviation, according to the release.

He will continue to serve as president of OSF Saint Francis until a replacement is hired. Mike Cruz, MD, who has served as central region CEO, was named COO of the OSF system.

OSF HealthCare is a 15-hospital health system with nearly 24,000 employees.