El Camino Health names new chief operating officer

Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health appointed Meenesh Bhimani, MD, as its new chief operating officer, according to a press release sent to Becker's. His role goes into effect Aug. 8.

"I am proud to join an organization with a deeply rooted culture of innovation and safety as well as a commitment to raising the bar in delivering patient care," Dr. Bhimani said in the press release.

In his role, Dr. Bhimani will oversee hospital operations and functional areas including all clinical inpatient areas, patient experience and facilities.

Prior to El Camino Health, Dr. Bhimani served in various roles at O'Connor Hospital in San Jose, Calif. He was the president of Emergency Physicians Associates and was also a physician at Kaiser Permanente Greater Southern Alameda County, Washington Hospital and St. Louis Regional Hospital.