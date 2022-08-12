HSHS Good Shepherd names Chad Markham CEO

Chad Markham was named president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System's Shelbyville, Ill.-based Good Shepherd Hospital.

Mr. Markham already serves as president and CEO of Effingham, Ill.-based HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, according to an Aug. 11 news release from Hospital Sisters Health System.

Before coming to HSHS, Mr. Markham served as COO for UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Hospital Sisters Health System consists of 15 hospitals and is based in Springfield, Ill.