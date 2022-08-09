Tenet's Doctors Medical Center names new CEO

Jay Krishnaswamy was selected as the new CEO of Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Calif., part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Mr. Krishnaswamy has two decades of experience with Tenet, according to an Aug. 8 news release.

Most recently, he has been serving in Tenet's Dallas headquarters as vice president of hospital operations. He also previously held roles with other Tenet hospitals, including Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.).

Earlier in his career, Mr. Krishnaswamy also was associate administrator at Doctors Medical Center and, before that, served as the hospital's chief quality officer.

In his new role, he succeeds Warren Kirk, who will remain group CEO of Tenet's Northern California Group hospitals, which includes Doctors Medical Center, Doctors Hospital of Manteca, Emanuel Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital, according to the release.