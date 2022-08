Paul Scimeca was named president and CEO of Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital, part of Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System.

Mr. Scimeca brings more than three decades of experience at Glens Falls Hospital to the role, according to an Aug. 11 news release.

Most recently, he has served as interim president and CEO. He also was senior vice president and COO.

In his new role, he succeeds Dianne Shugrue, who retired in December, according to the release.