Beaumont taps experienced nurse to lead 3 hospitals

Kristine Donahue, RN, was promoted to president of Beaumont hospitals in Taylor, Trenton and Wayne, Mich.

Previously, Ms. Donahue was COO of the community-based hospitals, which have a total of 472 beds, according to a July 28 news release. She also was chief nursing officer of the Taylor hospital from 2013 to 2021 and the Wayne hospital from 2018 to 2020.

The Beaumont hospitals are part of BHSH Beaumont Health, which is overseen by BHSH System, the 22-hospital organization formed by the February merger of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.