Piedmont Walton taps Dr. Steven Durocher as new chief medical officer

Monroe, Ga.-based Piedmont Walton Hospital has named emergency medicine physician Steven Durocher, MD, chief medical officer. He is the acting chief of staff at the hospital.

Dr. Durocher has worked at Piedmont Walton for more than 13 years as an emergency medicine physician and has served as the ED's medical director since 2016. He will remain in clinical practice alongside serving in the role as CMO, the hospital said Aug. 9.

He earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.