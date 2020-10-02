21 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. Kristopher Aguillard was tapped as CEO of Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte, La., villeplattetoday.com reported.

2. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente named Yazdi Bagli executive vice president of enterprise business services.

3. Harvard psychiatric leader Robert Boland, MD, was selected for new roles at Baylor College of Medicine and the Menninger Clinic, both in Houston.

4. Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health selected John Bowen as president of Parkview Regional Medical Center and affiliates.

5. St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., named Shane Cerone president and CEO.

6. The Brattleboro (Vt.) Retreat selected Beth Chague as CFO, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.

7. Tim Cockrell, RN, BSN, was tapped as CEO and managing director of the new Southeast Behavioral Hospital under construction in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

8. Sharp Healthcare in San Diego named Cassandra Crowe-Jackson chief experience officer.

9. Venice (Fla.) Regional Bayfront Health named Kelly Enriquez CEO, yoursun.com reported.

10. Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., selected Dean French, MD, as CEO.

11. Cleveland-based University Hospitals tapped Timothy Kasprzak, MD, to serve as CMO of UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio.

12. Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital named Marc Kosak COO, the Trumbull Times reported.

13. CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles named Marcel Loh president and CEO.

14. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System selected Robert Maloney Jr. as COO.

15. Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health selected Ben Miles as president of Health Plan Services and chief advocacy officer of Parkview Health.

16. UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, N.C., appointed Tammy Needham, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer.

17. Kristy Nielson retired as chief nursing officer of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyo.

18. David Parmer is retiring as CEO of Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont.

19. Minneapolis-based Allina Health added president to Lisa Shannon's title.

20. Wesley Healthcare in Wichita, Kan., named J. Kolbe Sheridan COO, according to the Wichita Business Journal.

21. Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital named Jason Studley CEO.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.