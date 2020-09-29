Indiana health system names 2 new leaders

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health has selected John Bowen as president of Parkview Regional Medical Center and affiliates, and Ben Miles as president of Health Plan Services and chief advocacy officer of Parkview Health.

Mr. Bowen previously was COO of Parkview Regional and affiliates, which includes the medical center and Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne. He also previously held operational and administrative leadership roles at Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist Health, Parkview Health said.

Mr. Miles joined Parkview Health in 2012, most recently serving as president of Parkview Regional and affiliates. He began his new role Sept. 28.

