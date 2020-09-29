Sharp Healthcare names new chief experience officer

Sharp Healthcare in San Diego has named Cassandra Crowe-Jackson chief experience officer, according to an internal memo shared with Becker's Hospital Review.

Ms. Crowe-Jackson brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to the role, according to the memo.

Most recently, she served as vice president of patient experience for University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, a community-based, nonprofit healthcare organization based in Bel Air. She also previously was senior director of the office of patient experience and service excellence at Aurora-based University of Colorado Health.

Ms. Crowe-Jackson will succeed Lynn Skoczelas, who is retiring.

