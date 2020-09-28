Erlanger names new COO

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System said it has selected Robert Maloney Jr. as COO.

Most recently, Mr. Maloney was COO of Bon Secours Mercy Health's Mercy Health Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati.

He also previously served as COO of Frankfort (Ky.) Regional Medical Center and as vice president of operations for LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Maloney earned his doctor of physical therapy from Slippery Rock (Pa.) University and his MBA from Troy (Ala.) State University.

