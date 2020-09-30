Kaiser names EVP of enterprise business services

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has selected Yazdi Bagli as executive vice president of enterprise business services.

Most recently, Mr. Bagli led enterprise business services at Walmart. This included shared services and IT for functions such as finance, human resources, procurement, call centers, workplace services and automation as a service, Kaiser said in a Sept. 29 announcement.

Mr. Bagli also previously led IT and global business, consumer services, finance services, and procure to pay services at Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble.

In his new position, Kaiser said he will lead shared services and IT operations.

Mr. Bagli earned his MBA from University of Mumbai, India.

