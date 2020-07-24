17 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services named Martin Bonick president and CEO, effective Aug. 17.

2. Gary, Ind.-based Methodist Hospitals named Matt Doyle president and CEO.

3. Michael Ehrat was named CEO of Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla., in addition to his responsibilities as CEO of Englewood (Fla.) Community Hospital.

4. Einstein Healthcare Network President and CEO Barry Freedman is retiring from the Philadelphia-based health system, effective Dec. 31.

5. Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Mo., named Troy Greer CEO, effective Sept. 1, according to the Missourian.

6. Danville, Va.-based Sovah Health named Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, DO, market CMO.

7. Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare tapped Randy Hamilton as chief administrative officer of Norton Audubon Hospital.

8. Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho, named Jordan Herget CEO.

9. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare named Sabrina High chief strategy officer for its three Central Valley Market hospitals in California.

10. Gary Kienbaum, chief nursing officer of Wailuku, Hawaii-based Maui Memorial Medical Center, will retire next year, according to The Maui News.

11. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System named Alec King executive vice president and CFO, effective Oct. 1.

12. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth named David Klein, MD, CEO, effective Sept. 1.

13. Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System chose Dave Molmen to serve as interim CEO following the departures of CEO Brad Wehe and CFO Sara Lusignan.

14. Bridgeport (Conn.) Hospital named Victor Morris, MD, CMO and senior vice president for medical affairs.

15. Navicent Health President and CEO Ninfa Saunders, DHA, MSN, is retiring from the Macon, Ga.-based system.

16. Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health named Jamie Swift, RN, chief infection prevention officer and assistant vice president of infection prevention.

17. Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care tapped Kimberly Keaton Williams as chief diversity officer.

