Norton Healthcare names new hospital chief administrative officer

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare has tapped Randy Hamilton as chief administrative officer of Norton Audubon Hospital.

Hamilton has served as system vice president of operations at Norton Medical Group since 2016.

He also was system director of care management and clinical effectiveness at Norton Healthcare, and before that, CEO of Northland LTAC Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. Additionally, he was COO of Chest Medicine Associates in Louisville.

In his new role, Mr. Hamilton replaces Jon Cooper, who took a new healthcare position in Florida, Norton Healthcare said. Mr. Hamilton will oversee the completion of Norton Audubon's $125 million construction project as well as development of Norton Heart & Vascular Institute.

