16 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. The Detroit Medical Center named Karima Bentounsi CEO of its Adult Central Campus hospitals.

2. Keosauqua, Iowa-based Van Buren County Hospital named Garen Carpenter CEO, according to TV station KTVO.

3. Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris, Ky., named Tommy Haggard CEO.

4. Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, Ill., named Richard Harning vice president of financial stewardship and CFO, according to the Times-Republic.

5. Nuvance Health, based in LaGrangeville, N.Y., and Danbury, Conn., tapped Mark Hirko, MD, and Peter Kelly as new hospital presidents.

6. Adventist Health in Roseville, Calif., named Todd Hofheins CFO.

7. Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed Health named William Kenley CEO.

8. Putnam, Conn.-based Day Kimball Healthcare entered into a management services agreement with Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting and named Kyle Kramer the new CEO.

9. James "Jim" Lee was named regional CEO of Kona Community Hospital in Kealakekua, Hawaii, according to West Hawaii Today.

10. Mark Mumford, CFO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, will leave his role to become chief executive of Nemours Children's Health System Delaware Valley operations.

11. Reading (Pa.) Hospital named Ron Nutting, MD, CMO, according to WFMZ.

12. University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore tapped Bert O'Malley, Jr., MD, as president and CEO.

13. San Diego-based Scripps Health named Ghazala Sharieff, MD, CMO for acute care, clinical excellence and experience; Anil Keswani, MD, CMO for ambulatory and accountable care; Shane Thielman corporate senior vice president and CIO; Eric Cole corporate senior vice president for human resources; and Barbara Price corporate senior vice president for strategy and planning.

14. Orleans Community Health in Medina, N.Y., named Marc Shurtz CEO and CFO, according to the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.

15. Cookeville Regional Medical Center named Tommye Rena Wells CFO.

16. Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Ill., named Beth King CEO, according to RiverBender.com.

