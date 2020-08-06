Nuvance Health names presidents for 2 New York hospitals

Nuvance Health, based in LaGrangeville, N.Y., and Danbury, Conn., tapped Mark Hirko, MD, and Peter Kelly as new hospital presidents.

Mr. Kelly was named president of Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Dr. Hirko was named president of Putnam Hospital in Carmel, N.Y., in addition to his role as president of Sharon (Conn.) Hospital.

Mr. Kelly has more than 45 years of healthcare experience and was a field artillery officer in the U.S. Army, Nuvance said.

He has served as president of Putnam Hospital since 2016, and before that he was president of Jersey City, N.J.-based Christ Hospital, part of the CarePoint Health System. Mr. Kelly also was senior adviser to CarePoint and managing director at the Huron Consulting Group, among other leadership roles.

In his new leadership role at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Mr. Kelly replaces Joseph J. Mullany, who is no longer with Nuvance.

Dr. Hirko has served as president of Sharon Hospital since December.

Before becoming president of Sharon Hospital, he served in senior positions with Health Quest Medical Practice, Nuvance said.

Dr. Hirko also was chairman of the surgery department and the general surgery residency program director at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, N.J., part of RWJBarnabas Health. Additionally, he served as chief of vascular surgery at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.

