University of Maryland Medical Center names new CEO

University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore tapped Bert W. O'Malley, Jr., MD, as president and CEO, effective in November.

Dr. O'Malley is vice president of the University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia, director of the Penn Specialty Network and physician executive of Penn Specialty Physicians. He is a practicing otorhinolaryngologist as well as co-inventor and developer of Transoral Robotic Surgery procedures, the medical center said.

Before joining University of Pennsylvania Health System, Dr. O'Malley held leadership positions at the University of Maryland medical school and the University of Maryland Medical Center, including as professor of surgery and chief of otolaryngology – head and neck surgery. He also was associate director of the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center.

