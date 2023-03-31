16 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Here are 16 hospital and health system CFO moves Becker's has reported on in March:

1. The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System appointed Susan Jennings CFO.

2. Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth named Brad Membel CFO of its Oregon network, effective April 24.

3. Terry Brown will retire as CFO of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie in April.

4. Drew Keesbury was appointed CFO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care, effective April 10.

5. Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine appointed Eric Strucko, PhD, CFO, effective April 1.

6. Phoenix-based Banner Health's interim CFO, Anthony Frank, left the system to pursue a new role in New York.

7. Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health named William Pelino senior vice president and CFO.

8. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health named John Mordach executive vice president and CFO, effective March 20.

9. Gillette, Wyo.-based Campbell County Health named Adam Popp CFO, effective March 20.

10. McPherson (Kan.) Center for Health named Tanner Wealand CFO, effective March 20.

11. Cleveland Clinic appointed Dennis Laraway CFO, effective March 13. Mr. Laraway has served as executive vice president and CFO of Phoenix-based Banner Health since 2017.

12. Jean Eckert has been selected to succeed Julie Covault as CFO of Sidney, Ohio-based Wilson Health. Ms. Covault has been appointed COO.

13. Craig Richmond resigned as CFO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth after nine years in the role.

14. HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital named Jordan Fulkerson CFO.

15. Julie Wittwer was appointed CFO of Savannah, Ga.-based Optim Health System.

16. Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health named Craig Gilliland vice president of financial services and CFO.