13 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Feb. 18.

Jane Jordan, senior vice president and general counsel at Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health, is leaving the system.

Terese Farhat, current chief counsel of operations for Beaumont, will take over Ms. Jordan's position.

Diane Roth, interim senior vice president of finance at Beaumont, is retiring.

Kathleen Cahill is out as CEO of Silver City, N.M.-based Gila Regional Medical Center.

Jeanette Pennick, MSN, RN, is the new chief nursing officer of HCA Houston Healthcare-Pearland (Texas).

Tina Burch, BSN, is the new chief nursing officer of Dallas-based Tenet's Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.).

Kelly Pearce, BSN, RN, is the new CEO of Prime Healthcare's St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo.

Cristina Thomas was named interim CIO of Charles City, Iowa-based Floyd County Medical Center.

Amy Hart was named CEO of Crosby, Minn-based Cuyuna Regional Medical Center.

Lisa Nummi, DNP, MSN, was named CEO of Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla.

Diane Chase is retiring as vice president of clinical services and chief nursing officer of Hamilton, N.Y.-based Community Memorial Hospital.

Alison Beam will become vice president of government affairs and chief government relations officer of Pittsburgh-based UPMC.

LaKeeya Tucker, DO, will serve as chief of medical staff for Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System.