Michigan system names chiefs of medical staff for 4 hospitals

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System has selected LaKeeya Tucker, DO, to serve a two-year-term as chief of medical staff at Sparrow Hospital, along with three other leadership appointments.

Dr. Tucker, an OB-GYN, is the system's first Black woman to serve as chief of staff — a role that represents both physicians and patients, according to a news release sent to Becker's Feb. 22.

"It is with great pride and honor that I serve in this role," Dr. Tucker said. "It is my plan to represent my peers and Sparrow Hospital to the best of my ability."

She succeeds Robin DeMuth, MD, who served in the role at Sparrow Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three of the system's community hospitals also selected new chiefs of staff:

Michael Racine, MD, an emergency medicine physician, will serve in the role at Sparrow Carson Hospital in Carson City, Mich.

Sparrow Clinton in St. Johns, Mich., selected Mark Weismiller, MD, a general surgeon, to serve as chief of staff.