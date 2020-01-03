11 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. Ginger Carroll, RN, BSN, CEO of West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala, Fla., will leave her post to become CEO of Inverness, Fla.-based Citrus Memorial Hospital.

2. Granby, Colo.-based Middle Park Health named Jason Cleckler, RN, CEO, effective Jan. 13.

3. Randy DeGroot, president of ProMedica Coldwater (Mich.) Regional Hospital, is retiring.

4. Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock moved COO Brian Fowler into the CEO role.

5. The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington selected Stephen Leffler, MD, to serve as president and COO.

6. San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare named Brett McClain COO, effective March 16.

7. John Morahan, president of Penn State Health St. Joseph in Reading, Pa., will retire in April.

8. CareMount Medical named Richard P. Morel, MD, chief physician executive.

9. Syracuse, N.Y.-based Crouse Health selected Kevin Randall as CFO.

10. North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital named Stephen L. Reintjes Sr., MD, president and CEO, effective in April.

11. George Tsunis, interim president and CEO of East Meadow, N.Y.-based Nassau University Medical Center, will resign, effective Jan. 17.

