Sharp HealthCare taps Brett McClain as COO

San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare appointed Brett McClain COO, effective March 16.

Mr. McClain previously worked at San Francisco-based Dignity Health, most recently serving as COO for the west and central regions in Arizona. He has also served as chief administrative officer and COO of Dignity Medical Group.

He holds an MBA from Regis University in Denver.

Mr. McClain succeeds Dan Gross, who is retiring April 3.

