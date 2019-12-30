Crouse Health selects Kevin Randall as CFO

Syracuse, N.Y.-based Crouse Health named Kevin Randall CFO, according to the Business Journal News Network.

Mr. Randall became interim CFO of the health system in August, his LinkedIn profile shows, prior to which he was director of finance. He joined Crouse in 2013, and briefly left the organization for six months in 2018 to serve as site CFO for John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y.

Mr. Randall is the permanent successor to Michael Tengeres, who left to pursue other opportunities.

