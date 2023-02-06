10 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

A number of hospital and health system executives have recently stepped down from their positions.

Here are 10 hospital and health system executive resignations that were reported by Becker's since Jan. 4:

1. Doug Arvin resigned as CFO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System. A spokesperson for Altru told the Grand Forks Herald that Mr. Arvin accepted a position with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D.

2. Scott Cihak resigned as president and CEO of Nashville-based TriStar Centennial Medical Center for personal reasons. He had been in the role for six years. Tom Ozburn was tapped as the hospital's new CEO.

3. David Elgarico resigned as CEO of Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center after serving in the role since July. John Whitlock, CFO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and Tenet's Massachusetts market, was selected as interim CEO.

4. Jeanine Gentry resigned as CEO of Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, Colo. Ms. Gentry began her CEO role at Southwest Memorial Hospital on Jan. 20, 2022, according to the Southwest Health System website. David Faulkner was selected as interim CEO.

5. Ashley McClellan, CEO of HCA Midwest Health's Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., told employees she is leaving Research Medical Center. Her last day will be March 1. CFO John Krajicek has been selected as interim CEO.

6. Scott Phillips resigned as acting CEO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center. He resigned after the hospital's management firm, Nashville, Tenn.-based Healthcare Management Partners, issued the hospital a termination notice.

7. Derek Pierce resigned as acting CFO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center. He resigned after the hospital's management firm, Nashville, Tenn.-based Healthcare Management Partners, issued the hospital a termination notice.

8. Olevia Pitts, MD, chief medical officer of HCA Midwest Health's Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., left her role to take a senior leadership role outside of the organization.

9. John Snow resigned as CEO of Oxford, N.C.-based Granville Health System. Mr. Snow had been at the helm since August 2018. CFO Adam McConnell is listed as interim CEO on the health system's website.

10. Daniel Wright, BSN, RN, resigned as chief nursing officer of Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center. He had served in the role since May 31. Naomi Seymour, MSN, was named interim chief nursing officer.