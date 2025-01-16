6 recent hospital, health system CEO exits

The following hospital and health system CEO departures have been recently reported by Becker's, including retirements and leadership transitions.

Note: This page was created Jan. 9 and updated Jan. 16.

Jan. 14-16:

1. Andy Bertapelle, MSN, RN, will step down April 4 as CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, Mich.

2. Candice Saunders, BSN, president and CEO of Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System, plans to retire June 30 after a decade in the role.

3. Ann Madden Rice, interim CEO of OHSU Health, which is affiliated with Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University, stepped down from the role after five weeks.

4. David Ziolkowski, CEO of Tenet Healthcare's Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital in Tuscon, Ariz., exited the role to become president and CEO of Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center in Stockton, Calif., effective Feb. 10.

5. Bruce Siegel, MD, will retire at the end of 2025 after serving as president and CEO of America's Essential Hospitals since 2010.

6. Dwain Shaw resigned as acting CEO of Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center, a maximum-security psychiatric hospital in Jessup, Md.

Dec. 18-Jan. 7:

1. Dewane Pace exited his role as CEO of Haxtun (Colo.) Hospital District and was named CEO of Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Ore., effective Feb. 17.

2. Tim McGill will retire as CEO of Livingston (Tenn.) Regional Hospital on May 1.

3. Frank Corcoran, BSN, exited his role as CEO of Sierra Vista Hospital in Truth or Consequences, N.M., and was named CEO of Zachary, La.-based Lane Regional Medical Center, effective Jan. 13.

4. Ollie Smith retired as president and CEO of Paris, Ill.-based Horizon Health at the end of 2024 after 11 years at the helm.

5. Rob McLin plans to retire in January 2026 as president and CEO of Good Samaritan in Vincennes, Ind.

6. Jeff Perry, MSN, exited his role as CEO of Atchison, Kan.-based Amberwell Health and was named CEO of Warsaw, N.Y.-based Wyoming County Community Health System.

7. David Schreiner, PhD, retired as president and CEO of Dixon, Ill.-based Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital on Dec. 31.

8. Doug Boysen, president and CEO of Corvallis, Ore.-based Samaritan Health Services, plans to step down from the role in 2025.

9. Don Avery, president and CEO of HCA Healthcare's Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Ga., will retire on July 3.

10. Jeff Tarrant will retire as CEO of Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston, Ga., and Daniel Owens will take over Jan. 20.