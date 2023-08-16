8 CEO exits in 2 weeks

The month of August has been laden with CEO departures from hospitals and health systems — and it's only halfway over.

Becker's has reported the following CEO retirements and resignations since Aug. 2:

1. Anthony Guaccio will retire as president and CEO of Swedish Hospital in Evanston, Ill., at the end of 2023. Jonathan Lind, the hospital's COO, will assume the presidency Sept. 1.

2. Terry Treadwell is leaving his role as CEO of Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg, Miss., to return home to Texas. Laurie Neely, MSN, the hospital's chief nursing officer, was named interim CEO.

3. Mark Sullivan will step down as president and CEO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health on Aug. 31. Joyce Markiewicz, RN, Catholic Health's executive vice president and chief business development officer, will succeed him.

4. James Dover is stepping down as president and CEO of Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health. The system joined Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health in April, and Mr. Dover said the time is right for him to exit.

5. Mark Keroack, MD, will retire as CEO of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health in July 2024.

6. Keith Page will retire as president and CEO of Maryville, Ill.-based Anderson Healthcare in February 2024.

7. Richard Vath, MD, will retire as president and CEO of Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System in June 2024.

8. David Keith will retire as CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska. He will stay on for 90 days after interim CEO Nathan Rumsey takes the helm Aug. 25.