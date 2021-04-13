Google's healthcare partnerships in the last 6 months: A timeline

Google has continued its push into healthcare by pursuing strategic partnerships to aid the nation's pandemic response, optimize clinical workflows and facilitate secure health data management.

Below is a timeline outlining key moves Google has recently made with other organizations:

Oct. 28, 2020: Google Health partnered with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic on an initiative to boost radiation therapy planning with artificial intelligence.

Nov. 16, 2020: New York launched a web-based tool developed in partnership with Google to connect state residents with resources for food, housing and COVID-19-related services during the pandemic.

On the same day, Google Cloud AI and the Harvard Global Health Institute released new versions of their jointly developed COVID-19 Public Forecasts dashboard, which provides projections for hospitalizations and death rates across the U.S.

Nov. 17, 2020: Camden, N.J.-based Cooper University Health Care launched a wellness app jointly developed by Google Cloud and University of North Carolina to support the mental health of front-line workers and first responders.

Dec. 2, 2020: Google began piloting a new tool developed with HHS' Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality that aims to help people remember important questions they want to ask their physician during their healthcare visits.

Dec. 3, 2020: Google Cloud partnered with Meditech to deploy a new cloud-based, subscription model EHR platform.

Dec. 9, 2020: Google launched a new Google Health app that connects individuals to clinical studies. The tech giant partnered with Boston-based Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital for the app's first study, which focuses on respiratory illness.

Dec. 17, 2020: Highmark Health, the parent company of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, entered into a six-year partnership with Google Cloud for its technology-driven healthcare model, Living Health.

Jan. 21, 2021: Google sister company Verily inked an agreement with Microsoft to run its biomedical research platform on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

Feb. 1, 2021: Google Cloud inked a multiyear partnership in which it will integrate its machine learning technology into the cervical cancer diagnostic screening system of medical technology company Hologic.

Feb. 12, 2021: Google Cloud partnered with Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota to create an education program for students pursuing healthcare careers.

Feb. 23, 2021: Google and St. Louis-based Ascension continued the collaboration they began in 2018 by rolling out a tool, dubbed Care Studio, to help clinicians better organize and search for patient information.

March 2, 2021: Highmark Health built upon its tech partnership with Google Cloud through another six-year collaboration with the tech giant's sister company Verily. Highmark said it will add Verily's digital care tools for managing chronic conditions, including congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, to its Living Health model for patients and clinicians.

March 30, 2021: Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center joined the pilot for Google's Care Studio EHR search tool.

April 1, 2021: Verily teamed up with Atlanta-based Morehouse College to provide scholarships to students interested in STEM, aiming to create an institutional link between students and the biotech and life sciences industry.

More articles on health IT:

9 latest hospital, health system digital transformation pilot programs

7 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Epic, Meditech top EHR vendors during pandemic: KLAS

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.