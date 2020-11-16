New York taps Google to build online tool connecting users with COVID-19 resources, social services

New York state launched a web-based tool Nov. 16 developed in partnership with Google to connect state residents with resources for food, housing and COVID-19-related services during the pandemic.

Created through a public-private partnership with Google.org, the social services discovery app will help individuals who are either new to or unfamiliar with New York's social programs network. The state's social services programs have experienced an increase in caseloads since the start of the pandemic as more low-income residents seek benefits including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and temporary cash assistance.

New York State's IT services office and temporary and disability assistance office worked with a team of 10 pro bono Google.org fellows supporting Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19 Tech SWAT Team initiative, which enlists the help of leading tech companies in the state's pandemic response.

