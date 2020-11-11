VillageMD to open 10 clinics in Atlanta: 5 details

VillageMD said it plans to open more than 10 medical clinics offering in-person and telehealth services in the Atlanta region.



Five details:



1. The company announced plans to expand its physical footprint Nov. 10, with the first of 10 clinics opening in Stone Mountain, Ga.



2. The clinics will offer preventive care, injury treatment and chronic care management ,including treatment for diabetes and kidney disease.



3. Patients will be able to make same-day appointments and schedule virtual visits. VillageMD will also offer the Village Medical at Home service with primary care providers visiting patients at home.



4. VillageMD's operating platform integrates data and technology so physicians have a fuller picture of the patients' health profiles and can address gaps in care.



5. VillageMD has Village Medical clinic sites in Houston and Phoenix.



