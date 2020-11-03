Hackensack Meridian Health rolls out patient-provider matching platform

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is deploying new software to improve its providers' online profiles and strengthen patient matching and online scheduling, according to a Nov. 2 news release.

Hackensack Meridian Health tapped health IT startup Kyruus to implement the KyruusOne provider data management platform to improve patient access. The platform identifies synonyms and more consumer-friendly terms for physicians' specialties and focus areas to make it easier for patients to search for and find an appropriate provider.

Since Hackensack University Health Network and Meridian Health merged to form HMH in 2016, the system now includes 17 hospitals and more than 500 locations across New Jersey. HMH now has more than 9,000 provider profiles built into KyruusOne's platform.

