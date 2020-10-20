Amazon strengthening healthcare bench to acquire, manage provider networks

Amazon is on the hunt for business development leaders to further its healthcare strategy, which may include purchasing provider networks.



The tech giant has an open job description for a person to join a new project team tasked with building a new service offering focused on healthcare. The job listing outlines several responsibilities, including defining and executing a strategy for acquiring and managing provider networks, particularly focused on high quality, low-cost referral networks.



Job responsibilities include building relationships with the provider community and driving consumer adoption through insurance partnerships. The job listing hints at Amazon's further development in healthcare. The company has already built online medical clinics available to employees in the Seattle area, which it is expanding to all of Washington next year.



The company also has its own health clinics for warehouses across the U.S., but this job listing is looking for someone to develop more provider partnerships and acquire provider networks.

"We are interested in finding an accomplished business development leader deeply familiar with the healthcare industry, who has overachieved throughout their career and built strong, deep relationships with payers and providers," the listing states.



