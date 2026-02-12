Mayo Clinic to codevelop care navigation platform

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic plans to codesign an enterprise-grade care navigation tool with digital health startup Ubie.

The two organizations aim to consolidate the multiple digital front doors used across primary care practices into a single platform, according to a Feb. 12 Ubie news release.

Mayo Clinic and Ubie also intend to codevelop an add-on chronic disease management module.

Ubie recently completed a 30-week pilot as part of the Mayo Clinic Platform accelerator program. The health system has a financial interest in the startup.