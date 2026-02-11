3 health systems adopt tech platform for senior care

Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.-based Corewell Health, San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare, Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health and Village Medical have partnered with tech startup Cadence to care for seniors at home.

Cadence’s clinical team monitors at-home vitals for older patients with hypertension, heart failure and diabetes, integrating the data into primary care providers’ workflows.

“This partnership allows us to extend the care experience beyond the clinic and into everyday life,” said John Clark, MD, PhD, chief population health officer of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in San Diego, in a Feb. 11 news release. “With Cadence, our teams can spot changes early, support patients before problems escalate, and help seniors avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital — giving patients and caregivers greater peace of mind.”

The company’s other health system clients include Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.), Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.), Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.), Montage Health (Monterey, Calif.), Providence (Renton, Wash.) and Rush University System for Health (Chicago).