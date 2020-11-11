Carbon Health raises $100M to expand digital footprint, add more than 1,400 clinics: 4 notes

Carbon Health, a San Francisco-based healthcare provider, has secured $100 million to expand its digital and physical footprint.



Four details:



1. Carbon Health plans to invest the $100 million Series C funding to scale its primary care provider strategy nationwide. The company has 27 clinics in six states and aims to have 1,500 clinics by 2025.



2. The company has a technology platform for patients to activate telehealth and virtual care visits and communication through the Carbon Health app, in-person clinics and pop-up sites.



3. Over the next few months, Carbon Health plans to open 100 pop-up clinics in communities that need more access to primary care. The pop-up clinics support COVID-19 testing and will provide vaccinations.



4. Carbon Health also said it will use the funding to build evidence-based specialty programs, including chronic illness management and women's health.



More articles on consumerism:

Hackensack Meridian Health rolls out patient-provider matching platform

Are Walmart, Walgreens and CVS clinics good or bad for health systems?

Amazon strengthening healthcare bench to acquire, manage provider networks





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.