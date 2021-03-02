Highmark Health inks 6-year partnership with Google sister company Verily: 6 notes

Highmark Health, the parent company of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, is building upon its tech partnership with Google Cloud through a new six-year collaboration with the tech giant's sister company Verily.

Six things to know:

1. Highmark partnered with Google Cloud in December 2020 for its technology-driven healthcare model, Living Health.

2. The Living Health platform is built on Google Cloud and applies advanced analytic and artificial intelligence capabilities to Highmark's clinical and tech capabilities. Highmark created the model to digitally engage patients to proactively manage their own health and create personalized health plans with Living Health.

3. With the new partnership, Highmark will add Verily's digital care tools for managing chronic conditions, including congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, to its Living Health model for patients and clinicians.

4. Verily and its analytics subsidiary Onduo will work with Google Cloud to integrate these chronic disease management tools into Highmark's Living Health model and the Living Health Dynamic Platform, which is currently being built on Google Cloud.

5. Highmark controls access and use of its patient data, and Verily will join the existing Highmark Health-Google Cloud Governance structure, which is the organizations' joint data ethics and privacy review structure.

6. The partnership also includes the development of a new clinical insights platform and a joint test-and-learn process, which lets the organizations' project developers build evidence and clinical validation for new chronic disease tools added to the model.

