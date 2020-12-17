Highmark, Google Cloud sign 6-year partnership deal: 5 details

Highmark Health, the parent company of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud for its technology-driven healthcare model, Living Health.



Six things to know:



1. The partnership will develop a secure and scalable platform on Google Cloud and apply advanced analytic and artificial intelligence capabilities to Highmark's clinical and technology capabilities. Highmark aims to further digitally engage patients to proactively manage their own health and develop personalized health plans with Living Health.



2. Highmark will control access and use of the patient data, meeting organizational privacy controls and governance. The partners also created a joint Highmark Health-Google Cloud Data Ethics and Privacy Review Board.



3. The partnership will bring 125 new jobs in applications development, cloud-based computing architectures, analytics and user experience design to Highmark Health.



4. Highmark talked to several big tech companies before choosing Google Cloud as a partner, according to Executive Vice President and COO Karen Hanlon.

"They share our sense of urgency and purpose in reinventing the healthcare experience," she said.



5. Highmark will use Google Cloud Healthcare API to meet interoperability standards and apply artificial intelligence and machine learning expertise to clinical care. The health system plans to increase collaboration and rapid innovation with the platform.

More articles on health IT:

Mount Sinai AI predicts outcomes for COVID-19 patients in the ER: 5 details

Johns Hopkins adds county-level hospital, ICU data to daily COVID-19 updates

The CIO's transformational role: 3 execs share how the position has evolved to 'COO by proxy'





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.