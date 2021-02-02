Google partners with medtech company to integrate AI into cervical cancer diagnostics

Google Cloud will integrate its machine learning technology into the cervical cancer diagnostic screening system of Marlborough, Mass.-based medical technology company Hologic.

Hologic's cytology platform is the first to combine artificial intelligence with advanced digital imaging to discover pre-cancerous lesions and cervical cancer cells. Its partnership with Google Cloud, announced Feb. 1, will allow the system to produce even more insights from cytology slides.

Google Cloud will also provide its secure cloud data architecture so the system can further expand its capabilities.

"Through this collaboration with Hologic, we are helping to evolve digital diagnostics by complementing their expertise in diagnostics and AI with our expertise in machine learning," Joe Miles, the managing director of Google Cloud Healthcare and Life Sciences, said in a news release.

The cytology platform has been CE-marked for diagnostic use in Europe, but it is not yet available for sale in the United States. The deal's financial terms have not been disclosed.

