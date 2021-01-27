HHS releases AI strategy, establishes AI council

HHS has released a seven-page artificial intelligence strategy to guide its efforts involving the technology's use in medical settings.

The plan was first released Jan. 24 via LinkedIn by Oki Mek, HHS' chief AI officer. It seeks to expand tech fluency and expedite AI-focused ventures across the department, as well as establish an AI council.

The strategy mentions its alignment with two AI-focused executive orders signed by former President Donald Trump, one designed to "maintain American leadership in AI" and the other to "promote the use of trustworthy AI."

"Ultimately, this strategy is the first step towards transforming HHS into an AI fueled enterprise," the plan's conclusion reads. "This strategy lays the foundation upon which the AI Council can use to drive change across the department by encouraging the application of AI to promote advances in the sciences, public health, and social services—improving the quality of life for all Americans."

