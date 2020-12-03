Meditech partners with Google Cloud for new EHR offering: 5 things to know

Meditech tapped Google Cloud to deploy its new cloud-based, subscription model EHR platform, according to a Dec. 3 news release.

Five things to know:

1. The new EHR, dubbed Meditech Cloud Platform, is an extension of the company's cloud-based Expanse EHR.

2. The new offering includes several new capabilities, including the mobility app Expanse Now, which allows physicians to manage tasks, messages and coordinate care from their smartphone.

3. Meditech Cloud Platform also offers a new virtual care feature, which gives new and existing patients access to urgent virtual care on demand through the healthcare organization's website and the ability to schedule virtual visit appointments.

4. The EHR is also equipped with a data access feature that allows organizations immediate access to vital patient data if the EHR system experiences unexpected or planned downtime. With the High Availability SnapShot feature, clinicians can view patient information such as medications and orders via their smartphones.

5. Meditech Cloud Platform is offered through a subscription model, which allows organizations to choose one or a combination of the new features for their EHR systems.

