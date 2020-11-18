New Jersey health system rolls out UNC, Google-developed wellness app for front-line workers

Camden, N.J.-based Cooper University Health Care launched a wellness app created by Google Cloud and University of North Carolina to support the mental health of front-line workers and first responders, according to a Nov. 17 Central Record report.

The Heroes Health app delivers short mental health assessments each week to healthcare workers and displays symptom summary reports to help them understand the state of their own mental health and how it changes over time. If needed, the app also offers links to immediate support and mental health resources.

The UNC Institute for Trauma Recovery worked with Google Cloud to create the app and survey. The organizations will collect anonymous data from users at institutions across the U.S. to analyze and understand the stresses front-line healthcare workers are going through during the pandemic.

