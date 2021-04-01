Google sister company Verily, Morehouse College launch life sciences scholarship fund

Verily is teaming up with Atlanta-based Morehouse College to provide scholarships to students interested in STEM with the goal to create an institutional link between students and the biotech and life sciences industry.

An April 1 news release said that in addition to scholarships funded by a $575,000 donation from Verily, students will have an opportunity to get an all-expenses-paid summer internship.

The company will also be bringing its data scientists and engineers to Morehouse College as guest lecturers, career development advisers and advisory board members

"To have a meaningful impact on healthcare, we must develop solutions that are accessible and useful to everyone, and that requires diverse perspectives and engagement from the beginning," said Andrew Conrad, PhD, CEO and founder of Verily. "Morehouse College develops students who are academically excellent in science and technology and who are committed to leadership and service. Our goal with this endowment and annual internship program is to create a pipeline to help talented, historically underrepresented students enter the life sciences industry."

