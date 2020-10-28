Mayo, Google launch 1st AI initiative: 5 details

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has partnered with Google Health on a new initiative to boost radiation therapy planning with artificial intelligence.



Five things to know:



1. Mayo's radiation therapy experts will work with Google Health's experts on applying AI to medical imaging.



2. The partners will use deidentified data to develop and validate an algorithm that will automate health tissue and organ contouring from tumors. The teams will also use the algorithm for developing adaptive dosage and treatment plans for head and neck radiation therapy patients.



3. Eventually, Mayo and Google Health aim to develop an algorithm to improve radiation plan quality and patient outcomes as well as make radiotherapy practices more efficient.



4. The AI-based tools could help make specialized medical expertise more available worldwide and reduce prolonged wait times for patients.



5. The initiative is the first collaboration between Mayo and Google since announcing their partnership in 2019.

