Mount Sinai names new dean of AI, human health: 5 things to know

Thomas Fuchs, DSc, joined New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System as co-director of its digital health institute and dean of artificial intelligence and human health, according to an Oct. 7 news release.

Five things to know:

1. Dr. Fuchs specializes in computational pathology, which is the use of AI to analyze tissue sample images to identify diseases and predict outcomes.

2. In addition to his new roles as dean of AI and human health at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and co-director of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health, Dr. Fuchs will also serve as a computational pathology and computer science professor at Mount Sinai's medical school.

3. Through his new positions, Dr. Fuchs will focus on creating a new system and code for machine learning, enhancing the effectiveness of data in clinical settings and expanding the use of computational pathology in medical treatments.

4. In his previous digital health and computational pathology work, Dr. Fuchs developed new methods for analyzing digital microscopy slides to better understand genetic mutations and their effect on changes in tissue. He also created systems to map the pathology, origins and progress of cancer.

5. Before joining Mount Sinai, Dr. Fuchs served as director of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's digital and computational pathology center, and he also co-founded AI pathology company Paige.AI in 2017.

More articles on artificial intelligence:

NYU researchers develop AI tool that predicts COVID-19 patient outcomes with 90% precision

AI tool gains FDA emergency approval to help treat COVID-19 patients: 4 details

Pittsburgh Health Data Alliance, Amazon Web Services creating AI models to detect breast cancer, depression more quickly

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.