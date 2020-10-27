Microsoft beats out Amazon, Google for strongest healthcare AI offering, KLAS says

Healthcare providers and insurers consider Microsoft to have the strongest healthcare artificial intelligence offering among the big tech giants, according to a report from healthcare data and IT insights company KLAS.

For its "Healthcare AI 2020" report, KLAS analyzed the recent AI purchase decisions of 47 organizations to determine which vendors are being considered and chosen the most for new software and tools.

Here's what both customers and non-customers said when asked about the perceived strength and weaknesses of the following healthcare AI offerings:

Microsoft: 13 said strong to very strong; 7 said weak to very weak

Google: 10 said strong to very strong; 6 said weak to very weak

Amazon: 10 said strong to very strong; 8 said weak to very weak

IBM: 9 said strong to very strong; 15 said weak to very weak

Here are the healthcare AI purchase decisions of the organizations analyzed in the report, listed by the number of organizations that chose the following vendors:

Epic: 12

Jvion: 8

DataRobot: 5

KenSci: 5

ClosedLoop.ai: 5

Health Catalyst: 4

Cerner: 3

Medial EarlySign: 3

Microsoft: 2

IBM: 0

Vendors with low consideration, meaning fewer than four organizations considering purchasing their software, include Google, Dataiku, Dotdata, H20.ai, SAS and Symphony AyasediAI.

